Units being snapped up at new Market Drayton business park

All 11 units in phase one of a Shropshire business park scheme have been snapped up by firms keen to take advantage of the area’s limited commercial development space – and only seven units remain to be sold in phase two.

Tern Valley Business Park at Market Drayton is offering a rare opportunity to set up a commercial base in the town and has sparked lots of interest, with 19 of the available units on the site now spoken for.

Halls Commercial Property is handling the sales and Rebecca Welch, of Halls, said she is not surprised by the interest.

“Acquiring commercial units in the Market Drayton area is very difficult right now because Tern Valley Business Park is the only site in and around the town that has commercial development space available,” she said.

“Phase one of the project, an initial 11 units, has completely sold out and those available units in phase two are selling fast. So it is important for people who may be thinking of having a presence on the park to act now or it may be too late.

“We have just completed the sale of four more units in phase two, meaning there are just seven remaining and we are taking a lot of calls from people who are looking at the feasibility of moving onto the park.

“It is a prime site with plenty of space. The units are 1,000 square feet, which we are able to offer separately or as a whole. The park is ideally located for businesses with the A53 providing an excellent communication link to Shrewsbury, Chester, Wolverhampton and the West Midlands, the M6, Stoke, Liverpool, Manchester and the North West.”

The business park is situated just off the A53 near the Muller factory.

The units in phase two of the development are set out in two blocks. Block one has six double height units arranged as a configuration of three units with a further three units sitting to the rear. The second block is made up of a terrace of units, each one single storey.

