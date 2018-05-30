Pure Telecom name new managing director

A multi award-winning Shropshire company has responded to an increasing growth in business by naming a new managing director.

Pure Telecom, based on Shrewsbury Business Park, is in its 12th year of operation and has enjoyed continued expansion during that time.

Former managing director and company founder Matt Sandford has taken on Pure’s new role of Chief Executive Officer, with David Hayward being promoted to MD.

“These are exciting times at Pure Telecom, our success over the last 12 years has been truly remarkable and I am delighted at the position we find ourselves in today as a market leader,” said Mr Sandford.

“This success means I have had to look at the way the company is structured and it was important to strengthen our senior team with the logical step for me to move to CEO and offer David the much-deserved promotion to become MD – a position he has accepted with immediate effect.

“As the business has grown, particularly over the last three years, David has very much become the figurehead of the business in terms of the day-to-day trading.

“All our suppliers and partners have come to view David as the ‘go to’ person and he has often played a pivotal role supporting the sales team in the winning of some of our major accounts.

“I would like to stress that I am not taking a back seat from the business in any way but have taken up a CEO position because I ultimately take responsibility for the company as the majority shareholder.

“It is important for our clients, suppliers and partners to know that nothing will change in terms of the day-to-day running of the business. This appointment means we can continue to deliver the high quality service expected of us as we continue to grow and expand in the coming days, months and years.

“The management team at Pure have had a massive impact on the strength of our business and the direction we are heading. We have some really exciting times ahead of us.

“I would like to congratulate David on his appointment and thank all our staff on their continued loyalty and dedication in making the company what it is today.”

Independent telecoms provider Pure recently picked up a second successive national award for team of the year at the Comms Dealer Sales & Marketing Awards held in London.

The firm has also been shortlisted for the Company of the Year title at this year’s Shropshire Chamber Business Awards being held at Telford International Centre on June 15.

For more information about Pure Telecom, telephone 01743 244933, email info@pure-telecom.co.uk or visit www.pure-telecom.co.uk.

