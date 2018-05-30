New faces join the board of Dyke Yaxley Chartered Accountants

A Shropshire accountancy firm has welcomed two new directors to the board who are already well-known members of its team.

Stacey Lea and Francesca Hutcheson have been made directors of Dyke Yaxley Chartered Accountants, in Old Potts Way, in Shrewsbury.

Managing Director, Laurie Riley, said: “Stacey and Francesca both deserve this recognition for the hard work and dedication they have shown to our company and our clients.

“Their expertise and wide-ranging knowledge makes them both invaluable when it comes to helping to shape the future of our business, and we’re looking forward to them both playing an integral role in the way we move forward and the plans we put in place.

“At Dyke Yaxley, we are committed to developing a strong and effective team, and by promoting staff who have worked within the company to roles of greater responsibility, we believe we can strengthen the already impressive presence we have in the local business world.”

Stacey originally began her accountancy career with Dyke Yaxley but moved away as her husband was in the armed forces. After rejoining the company, she was appointed as Corporate Manager following an internal restructure, and also became an Associate Director. She’s originally from Wem and was delighted to be able to return to her roots and live and work in the county just a few miles from where she grew up.

“To be appointed as a director of the firm where I began my career is an extremely proud moment for me, and I’m delighted to have been given this opportunity. I can’t wait to get involved with planning Dyke Yaxley’s future strategies and developing the way forward.”

Francesca has almost 20 years’ experience in the accountancy industry, having started her career with a Big 4 firm in Manchester before relocating to a firm in Shropshire in 2011.

She is responsible for delivering tax planning and advisory services to Dyke Yaxley’s wide ranging client base, and has been closely involved in helping to build and grow the firm’s tax department.

“I am very honoured to have been named as a director of Dyke Yaxley, and it’s truly a high point in my career. I’m delighted to be working with my fellow directors to build an exciting and progressive future for the firm.”

