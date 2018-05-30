Housing schemes shortlisted for top awards

A series of housing projects across Telford are in the running for some of the building industry’s most prestigious awards.

The schemes, and the key experts involved in them, are finalists in this year’s LABC West Midlands Building Excellence Awards.

They have made the shortlist after being nominated by innovative Telford Commercial Planning and Development Consultancy apT.

The shortlisted schemes include Keepmoat Homes’ development of 79 homes at Frome Way in Donnington Wood, which has been nominated for the best housing scheme and best affordable housing scheme awards.

Meanwhile Telford private lettings firm NuPlace and builders Lovell compete for this award for the best affordable housing scheme for a new development of 91 homes at Matlock Avenue in Dawley.

Lovell’s site manager Simon Wilson said: “We are delighted to have been shortlisted. The project stands as an example of what can be achieved when people work together to transform an area. The relationship we have with the LABC is one of mutual benefit and respect. The scheme at Matlock Avenue has given many young local families the opportunity to live in or own their own home within the community where they were raised.”

Alan Richards, of Days New Homes, is in the running for the best site manager award for his work on a development of seven new homes at Waters Upton, near Newport. Days itself is also shortlisted for the best small housing site honour.

Alan Day, of Days, said: “We are delighted that our development at Old Rectory Fields has been shortlisted for the best small housing site award category by LABC. Even more exciting is the news that Alan Richards has received a nomination for best site manager. Alan has been in the industry for over 50 years, many as site manager, and this is a fitting tribute to his hard work and dedication over that time producing properties and developments of the very highest quality.”

Valerie Hulme, Group Manager for apT, said: “The LABC awards showcase the very best working practices and partnerships in the construction industry. We wanted to pay tribute to some of the exceptional people and companies we have worked with and are delighted that so many have been shortlisted for honours.”

The winners will be announced at the LABC awards night at Telford International Centre on Friday June 8.

apT is the Midlands’ first public sector Commercial Planning, Development and Environmental Consultancy, specialising in professional help and guidance for planning, highway design and building regulations.

