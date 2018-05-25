Local investor buys Shires House in Shrewsbury

A modern detached purpose built commercial building in Shrewsbury’s Battlefield Enterprise Park has been sold to a local investor.

Offers in excess of £500,000 had been invited for Shires House on Hussey Road.

MPM Catering Ltd will continue as tenants of the property under the terms of the sale.

Shires House extends to 7,500 sq ft and comprises a large warehouse with mezzanine storage, office accommodation and staff facilities. It also benefits from generous on-site car parking.

Toby Shaw, who handled the sale for Towler Shaw Roberts, said: “It’s been sold to a local private investor in an off-market transaction.

“It illustrates there remains a strong demand for industrial units in the north of Shrewsbury as there is a shortage of them available.

“MPM Catering Ltd has renewed their lease for three years.”

MPM Catering Ltd specialise in outside catering at many prestigious events around the country under their trading name of Cook Street.

Shropshire Business News sponsored by