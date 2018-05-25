Aaron & Partners adds to growing Shrewsbury team with key appointments

Shrewsbury legal practice Aaron & Partners LLP has strengthened three of its core teams with the appointment of a new Senior Associate and two new Solicitors.

Senior Associate Charlotte Butler has joined the firm’s Corporate and Commercial team; Solicitor Lucy Kealy has boosted the Wills, Trust and Tax team and agricultural specialist Solicitor Ben Brassington has joined the Real Estate team.

Charlotte previously worked as a Senior Associate at a large international law firm, operating in the UK and on secondment in Singapore.

She has experience in advising clients on national and international corporate transactions, private equity, group reorganisations, shareholder arrangements and capital markets as well as providing general corporate advice and administration.

Lucy is an Associate member of Solicitors for the Elderly and sits on the committee of the Shropshire Solicitors for the Elderly regional group.

She will assist clients with matters relating to Wills, Powers of Attorney, the administration of deceased estates and trusts.

Ben joins Aaron & Partners from a leading North West firm, as an agriculture and estates Solicitor and will provide advice to farmers, landowners and business owners.

As a Partner in his family’s farming business, Ben has extensive experience in the agricultural field and he is actively involved in rural affairs. Ben is also a member of the National Farmers’ Union (NFU); Holstein UK; Country, Land and Business Association (CLBA) and the Agricultural Law Association.

Charlotte, Lucy and Ben join an expanding Shrewsbury team that has grown to more than 25 and moved to larger offices three times over the last five years.

The team’s achievements were also recognised in the most recent rankings by the leading industry guide Chamber and Partners.

Sandy Edwards, Senior Associate in the Family team, was named as an ‘Associate to watch’ and Richard Barge, who leads the Family Law team, saw his listing leap from ‘Band 2’ to the highest level ‘Band 1.’

In total, Aaron & Partners received 19 rankings in the Chambers and Partners list, which follows on from the 16 listings the firm received last year in the prestigious Legal 500.

Stuart Haynes is a Partner in the Corporate and Commercial team and Head of the Aaron & Partners’ Shrewsbury office. He said: “We are delighted to welcome Charlotte, Lucy and Ben to the team here in Shrewsbury.

“All three individuals bring a valuable array of key skills that I know will be of huge benefit to our clients right across Shropshire.

“The business in Shropshire is growing and that means we can attract the very best talent. That’s exactly what we have done here and I’m confident that Charlotte, Lucy and Ben will have great futures with Aaron & Partners.”

Shropshire Business News sponsored by