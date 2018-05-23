Shropshire manufacturer provides power solution for luxury hotel project in Oman

A Shropshire manufacturer has completed an export order to one of the most prestigious multi million pound luxury hotel developments in Oman.

Fabweld Steel Products (FSP) has supplied 56 Pop Up Power® In Ground Units that provide a hidden electrical supply for locations around a seven storey 200 bed hotel in the world class Al Mouj Muscat development.

Al Mouj Muscat is an exclusive beachfront residential community that will eventually encompass 4,000 homes, a marina, golf course, three premier hotels and retail, leisure and dining opportunities.

The flip open units are designed for use in car parks, slow moving traffic areas and pedestrian spaces where the power supply needs to be hidden when it is not in use.

Closer to home, a number of the Pop Up Power units have also recently been supplied for an events area currently under construction as part of a 68-bed Travelodge development in Southwater, Telford.

Both deals were brokered through FSP’s official partner, Pop Up Power Supplies. FSP is the sole manufacturer and distributor of their in-ground units.

Richard Hilton, Managing Director of the Telford based firm, said: “The Al Mouj Muscat is the Sultanate’s premier lifestyle and leisure destination and demands the highest standard of visual aesthetic for this development.

“The beauty of the pop up power units is that they provide a discreet power source and the recessed lid accepts paving or an alternative infill to blend perfectly with the surrounding area.

“It was an ideal solution for Al Mouj Muscat and we hope that there may be future demand on this development for this and other FSP products.”

It is not the first time that FSP products have been used in high profile international projects.

Its FAB Pave access covers were used in the refurbishment of Eleftheria Square, the main piazza in Nicosia, Cyprus, and in the Palais des Festivals et des Congrès Cannes in France where the world famous film festival takes place every year.

FAB Pave access covers allow access to vital services below ground while blending the floor’s paving with the overall surface.

