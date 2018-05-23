New appointments extend land and building services at Berrys

Berrys is expanding its land, building and planning services at Shrewsbury with the appointment of two new surveyors.

Jon Tarrant, a chartered land surveyor, joined the business on April 18, bringing with him more than 30 years’ experience in building, land and highways surveying, specialising particularly in topographical surveys and measured building surveys.

Jon has a degree in Land Surveying and Mapping Sciences from University of East of London and has been a member of the Royal Institute of Chartered Surveyors (MRICS) since 1997.

He has been leading surveys predominately covering the West Midlands and surrounding areas since 2005, with projects in recent years covering a range of environments including highway, rail, airfield, watercourse, public buildings including MOD, schools and hospitals.

Bethan Humphreys, a historic building surveyor with a master’s degree in historic environment conservation, joined on April 30. Bethan is an experienced building surveyor with detailed knowledge of building pathology and historic buildings, contract administration, design, regulatory compliance, material specification and project management.

“The expansion of building and land surveying into the Shrewsbury office is an exciting development and we are delighted to welcome Jon and Bethan,” said Stuart Thomas, partner and head of planning at Berrys.

“These new appointments mean that clients can now have all their planning services met in-house from initial advice and planning applications from our planning consultants to design solutions drawn by our specialist CAD design team and now timely building and measured surveys conducted by our own land and building surveyors,” he added.

