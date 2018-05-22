Shropshire telecoms firm scoops national award

A leading Shropshire-based telecoms company has lifted a national award – for the second year running.

Pure Telecom, based on Shrewsbury Business Park, lifted the Reseller Sales Team of the year award at the Comms Dealer Sales & Marketing Awards (CDSMA) held in London, beating off seven other companies shortlisted for the category.

The awards have been held for the last seven years and highlight the hard work and achievements of sales and marketing teams from companies all over the country.

They were presented at a special celebration evening held at the Sheraton Park Lane Hotel.

Matt Sandford, CEO of Pure Telecom, said he was delighted his team had been recognised at such a prestigious awards ceremony.

“We were named Reseller Sales Team of the Year in the £2.5m to £7.5m category, a repeat of our success last year,” he said.

“It is an honour for us to take this award for a second year running, an amazing achievement when you consider the other companies who were shortlisted in our category.

“It is particularly pleasing to be a part of these national awards because they are aimed at teams rather than individuals and teamwork is a vitally important part of keeping Pure Telecom at the forefront of our industry.

“We have an excellent team at Pure and it is fitting that their efforts and skills should be recognised on the national stage.

“These awards are massive nationally, having more than 20 categories and have between five and nine companies shortlisted in each – so it involves a lot of competition from across the country.

“There were more categories added to this year’s awards and the ceremony is getting bigger and better every year. It was an exciting night and a pleasure to be part of.”

Pure Telecom also received a commendation at the Mobile New Awards in March and is delighted to have been shortlisted as one of four firms vying for the Company of the Year title at this year’s Shropshire Chamber Business Awards to be held on June 15.

For more information about Pure Telecom, telephone 01743 244933 or visit the website www.pure-telecom.co.uk.

