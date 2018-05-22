New Lettings Manager joins the Roger Parry & Partners Shrewsbury team

Roger Parry & Partners Lettings team is going from strength to strength with the announcement that Rachel Mountford MARLA has joined the firm as the new Lettings Manager, to head up the Lettings team in the Shrewsbury office.

Rachel, who lives in Trewern, brings 13 years of experience in the housing sector to the new position. She’s moved to Roger Parry & Partners from her previous position as the Lettings Manager for a firm of land and estate agents in mid Wales. Previous to that she has worked in the private housing sector in mid Wales and the social housing sector in Shropshire.

Welcoming Rachel to the team, Roger Parry, Senior Partner said:

“I am delighted to welcome Rachel to our new role of Lettings Manager. She comes with a wealth of knowledge and experience of the local area which will prove invaluable to both our landlords and tenants. Finding the right tenant starts with finding the right agent and all of our property professionals at Roger Parry and Partners have the necessary expertise to lead landlords away from any potential pitfalls and make the process as profitable as possible. Rachel offers both landlords and tenants peace of mind by adhering to the highest standards and regulatory code of conducts at all times.”

Rachel grew up on a beef and sheep farm in Trewern and was an active member of Rea Valley Young Farmers in her youth where she took on many roles including County Rally Chairwoman. She went to Harper Adams University and gained a BSc (Hons) in Rural Enterprise and Land Management. Since then she has passed her professional exams and is now a Member of the Association of Residential Letting Agents (MARLA). She continues to regularly attend courses and conferences to keep up to date with the ever-changing legislation and laws.

Rachel said: “I’m delighted to be have been given the opportunity to work with the experienced team at Roger Parry & Partners who are one of the most established teams of lettings and estate agents in Shropshire and mid Wales. The lettings team is an efficient and adaptable team that will be able to provide clients with personal but professional service. Please get in touch if you would like to receive information about our highly competitive rates.”

