Ironbridge Interiors nominated for national kitchen award

Local kitchen manufacturer and showroom Ironbridge Interiors has been nominated for a prestigious national trade award.

The Telford-based company is up for ‘Studio Partner of the Year’ at this year’s Häfele Studio Partner Awards.

The Häfele Studio Partner Awards, sponsored by GROHE, will be celebrating the successes and achievements of Häfele’s Studio Partners- a hand-picked network of over 200 premium, independent Kitchen, Bedroom and Bathroom Studios across the UK.

The ceremony will be held on Thursday May 24th at Jardin Blanc with Raymond Blanc at the RHS Chelsea Flower Show. Guests will be able to enjoy a menu specially curated by the word-famous chef alongside exclusive launches and special guest appearances that are scheduled to take place throughout the evening.

Robyn Berry, Senior Marketing Executive at Häfele, comments: “At Häfele we pride ourselves on offering only the very best quality products and we hand-pick our Studio Partners based on their commitment to quality, service and innovation to make sure that this is reflected in the customer experience.

“The standard of entries for our Studio Partner Awards this year has been particularly high so selecting nominees hasn’t been an easy task! However, Ironbridge Interiors stood out as a model example of our Studio Partnership scheme, demonstrating an outstanding commitment to excellence and innovation, and is a highly deserving nominee for Studio Partner of the Year.”

Tony Baggott, Director at Ironbridge interiors commented: “We’re thrilled that Ironbridge Interiors has been shortlisted for the Häfele Studio Partner of the Year award. As a local business, we are passionate about providing beautiful, bespoke solutions to truly transform our customers’ homes. This nomination is a testament to the team’s hard work, with the support of Häfele, and caps a fantastic start to the year.”

