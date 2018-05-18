Wace Morgan Solicitors continues Alzheimer’s support

A Shropshire law firm has given its backing to a new group as part of its ongoing campaign to support people living with Alzheimer’s Disease.

PALZ-UK has just been launched by former partner at Wace Morgan Solicitors of Shrewsbury Liz Holdsworth, who is also regional co-ordinator for Shropshire Solicitors for the Elderly.

The group, which stands for Professionals with Alzheimer’s, aims to provide a social environment and intellectual stimulation for people who are living with Alzheimer’s or a similar disease and who previously had demanding and mentally challenging careers.

It meets every two months at the Shropshire Conference Centre at the Royal Shrewsbury Hospital and includes talks by high calibre speakers, followed by refreshments.

Heather Evans, elderly client executive at Wace Morgan, based in St Mary’s Street, said that the firm sponsored the May event and was also supporting Dementia Action Week from 21-27 May.

“We are delighted to be involved with this new group and are sure that the socially and intellectually stimulating environment providing by the meetings will help to maintain dignity and self-respect in those who attend,” she said.

“As a firm we are committed to supporting those with dementia and as part of this we recently organised a training session for 25 people at our offices when we hosted the Alzheimer’s Society.”

Her Wace Morgan colleagues Nicola Hawes, Lydia Owen and Rachel Wierzbinski are trained as ‘Dementia Friends Champions’. These are volunteers who encourage others to learn about the disease and thereby raise awareness and understanding.

