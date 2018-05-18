Power specialist is awarded highest quality management system standard

As part of its commitment to providing high-quality components and services, power quality specialist REO UK has achieved its certification to Quality Management Systems (QMS) Standard ISO 9001:2015.

The certification demonstrates the company’s position as a trusted manufacturer and supplier to existing and prospective customers.

From consumer goods to military devices, high quality components are vital to the performance of thousands of products across various industries. With years of experience in the design and manufacturing of electronic components, the company believes that the ISO 9001:2015 standard reaffirms its position as a leader in delivering the highest accuracy to its component manufacturing.

The ISO 9001:2015 is the most widely used QMS standard in the world with over one million certificates issued to organisations in 178 countries. To demonstrate compliance, companies must implement a QMS whereby all the company’s processes and procedures have been designed and quality-tested according to international standards.

“In the electrical industry, there has been an increasing demand for high quality equipment and components,” explained Steve Hughes, managing director of REO UK. “This means there is an expectation for manufacturers to speed-up their output, without sacrificing quality of the final product.

“At REO, we like to make the process of meeting compliance simple and less of a burden, which is why we also manufacture our products using Underwriters Laboratories (UL) listed components. This is the minimum standard for any equipment used across the North American continent and makes the process of exporting easier for many of our customers.

“Having previously taken steps to maximise production in our facilities by integrating automated manufacturing robots, the ISO 9001:2015 shows our dedication to meeting our customer’s expectations and the underlining commitment we have to continue improving our offered services.”

The standard can be awarded to any company that designs, manufactures and supplies power quality products, systems and components, as well as any associated equipment. The QMS asserts that by complying with the standard, businesses are likely to become more efficient and improve their overall customer satisfaction.

