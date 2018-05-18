Net World Sports secure spot at national finals

Sports equipment retailer, Net World Sports, founded in Shropshire, has been shortlisted in one of the UK’s most prestigious retail awards, the Retail Week Rising Star Awards.

Due to the ongoing investment in their customer care team, Net World Sports’ Inbound Communications Team has been named as finalists in the ‘Excellence in Customer Experience’ category.

Providing a definitive platform that retail chiefs use to recognise and identify the retail sector’s future leaders, the Retail Week Rising Star Awards are judged by a panel of industry leaders and innovators from major retailers, including John Roberts, Founder and CEO of AO.com and Country HR Manager of IKEA UK and Ireland, Pernille Hagild. Submitting a compelling entry about the work the Inbound Communications Team at Net World Sports does, from the likes of being available and responsive to customers on four different platforms through to installing sports equipment at customers’ homes when they’ve struggled to do it themselves, earned the team a well-deserved place in the shortlist.

Sophie Turner, HR Manager of Net World Sports comments: “We’re over the moon for our Inbound Communications Team to be shortlisted as finalists at the Retail Week Rising Star Awards. They go above and beyond to provide all our customers with the best experience possible and it’s fantastic to see them being recognised for the hard work they put in, day in and day out, to do this.

“Last year we extended our opening hours to provide customers with prompt responses to all their enquiries and the Inbound Communications Team has completely thrived from this. Our team now operate between 6am and midnight, Monday to Friday, and are also available for longer at weekends, allowing the team to give customers all around the globe a great experience with Net World Sports.”

The next stage in the judging process will see Inbound Communications Manager, Dan Jones, and Bec Norman, Customer Care Assistant Manager, head down to London for a short interview with members of the judging panel, where they will build upon the entry submitted with a 10 minute presentation before answering any questions the judges may have.

The final will be held on 18th July 2018 at The Brewery, Barbican, where the Inbound Communications Team will go head-to-head with five other finalists in the ‘Excellence in Customer Experience’ category; Dixons Travel, Dreams, Hobbycraft, Holland & Barrett and Radley & Co.

The news of the Retail Week Rising Star Awards shortlisting came in the same week that Net World Sports attended the national final of the FSB Celebrating Small Business Awards 2018 where they were one of 12 shortlisted in the ‘Business Exporter of the Year’ category, having been crowned area winner at the FSB Wales Celebrating Small Business Awards 2018 earlier on in the year at a ceremony in Cardiff.

Shropshire Business News sponsored by