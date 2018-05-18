Carter Jonas expansion continues with Shrewsbury relocation

Carter Jonas, the national property consultancy, has expanded operations in Shropshire relocating from Hadnall to Abbey Lawn in Shrewsbury.

Carter Jonas has moved its 30 strong Shropshire from South Pavilion in Hadnall to a 3,760 sq ft. office on a 10 year lease at Canon Court North, Abbey Lawn.

In response to its growing client base, the team now delivers a wide range of professional and consultancy services across the Welsh Marches, the West Midlands and Wales. Its new modern, open-plan space is conveniently located for access to the town centre and the wider region and is an ideal base for future development. As well as property management advice, the Shrewsbury team provides acquisition and disposal, valuation, landlord and tenant, planning, development, rural business consultancy, infrastructure, energy, minerals and waste management services. The office is also home to Carter Jonas’ Client Accounts team.

Collectively, the office continues to serve traditional rural estates as well as supporting corporate and public sector clients including Severn Trent Water, Diocesan clients, regional developers, academic institutions, business owners, investors and occupiers.

Harry Torrance, Partner, Carter Jonas Shrewsbury, said: “This is an extremely exciting move for Carter Jonas and demonstrates our continued commitment to the region as we look to enhance both our offering and market share. The areas in which we work cover some of the country’s most breath-taking countryside as well as urban business hubs and as we look beyond the UK’s exit from the EU, it is vital that the needs of both environments are supported and complement each other for future success.

“Over the years we have evolved our services in response to these requirements and those of both our private and public sector clients across the rural, residential and commercial sectors. The team is involved in a number of significant projects, and as Carter Jonas adopts new working practices, our office in Abbey Lawn office is perfectly situated to help us support the varied needs of existing and new clients.”

In the last five years Carter Jonas’ revenues have almost doubled with its total annual turnover increasing to £55.7m, with pre-tax profits of £10.8m in 2017, and this latest relocation follows a number of significant expansions for the business. Last year Carter Jonas relocated its Leeds, Cambridge and Bath professional services teams to larger premises. It also enhanced its presence in Birmingham as well as extending its geographic reach in the south west, opening new offices in Taunton and Truro.

