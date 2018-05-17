Telford web development company expands with new employee

Computer graduate and internet programming expert, Jordan Taylor has taken on a new position as Web Developer at Telford firm PBS Creative as part of their ongoing expansion.

Jordan joins PBS Creative with 5 years of experience in web development, ecommerce, cloud hosting and customer care. He will be working alongside other developers creating exciting bespoke internet applications for PBS Creative’s expanding client base.

Peter Barfield, founder of PBS Creative said: “Hiring Jordan corresponds with our business growth strategy, to bring people with solid experience and expertise to cater for increased demand of our programming services. Jordan is a smart guy with a real enthusiasm for his work making him a great fit for our team.”

Jordan expressed his excitement of his new role saying: “I’m delighted to be part of a growing local company and working with a team that shares my passion for digital technology.”

PBS Creative Ltd is a long established business based in Telford, Shropshire who create innovative websites and business software systems for clients throughout the UK.

