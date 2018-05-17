Entanet connects with Midlands Air Ambulance Charity to raise funds

Entanet, a leading channel-focused wholesale connectivity provider, has committed to raising funds for Midlands Air Ambulance Charity after the company’s 116 employees voted to make it their nominated local charity.

The vote came after 13 company volunteers formed a new Corporate Social Responsibility committee, whose purpose is to develop, run and coordinate the activities of Entanet throughout the year.

Steven Wood, chair of Entanet’s CSR committee, said: “We’re really excited about the announcement of Entanet’s nominated charities and we’re looking forward to working with colleagues on a number of activities to support these great causes, as well as a range of other important CSR initiatives.”

In 2017 Telford-based Entanet raised over £7,000 for a variety of charities including Birmingham Children’s Hospital, Severn Hospice and SANDS, by running a number of internal and external events.

“Entanet is already well known for its charitable activities and our staff are passionate about making a positive difference in the community”, commented Elsa Chen, CEO of Entanet. “The introduction of the new CSR committee provides an even stronger focus and direction for these activities.”

Jon Cottrell, corporate partnership executive for Midlands Air Ambulance Charity, said: “We’re so thankful to Entanet staff for voting Midlands Air Ambulance Charity to be their local charity of choice. Having no Government or National Lottery funding means that we rely completely on generous donations from businesses such as Entanet, as well as the general public, which makes their refreshed CSR initiative so much more meaningful for us.

“Each Midlands Air Ambulance Charity mission costs on average £2,500, so fundraising opportunities such as this keeps our helicopters in the air and saving lives on a daily basis.”

Shropshire Business News sponsored by