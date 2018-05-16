The Shrewsbury Club shortlisted for prestigious industry award

The Shrewsbury Club has been recognised as one of the leading health clubs in the country after being shortlisted for a prestigious industry award.

Club bosses are delighted to have been recognised by ukactive – the leading organisation for the health and fitness industry in the UK – for its regional and national Active Uprising club of the year categories.

The Shrewsbury Club is one of four across the Midlands in the running to be named as regional winners.

The Sundorne Road venue, which recently completed an extensive £1.4 million refurbishment programme, is also through to the final 24 for the national prize.

The winners will be announced at a glitzy awards ceremony in Manchester on June 21.

Dave Courteen, managing director of The Shrewsbury Club, said it was particularly pleasing to be nominated for the ukactive awards as they are focused on feedback received from club members.

He said: “This is a brand new award for the industry. The Active Uprising awards, which celebrates clubs and campaigns which have helped get people more active, has replaced the Fitness Leaders and Management Excellence awards.

“It’s a brand new criteria with the focus firmly on looking after customers. It used to be about a judging panel, but what’s exciting about this award is it’s much more down to the feedback of members who are the ultimate and most important judges of clubs.

“Yes, we’ve got some lovely facilities and we have invested in them, but what really makes The Shrewsbury Club stand out as an attractive club that people want to come back to is the friendliness of our staff, their hard work, integrity and passion.

“It has great leadership from Alvin Ward as club manager, so it’s testament to him and the team’s hard work that we’ve been recognised as a result of feedback from members.”

He added: “We have always tried to be a member focused club. We always listen to feedback and have always actively pursued that. The refurbishment was based around what members told us they would like, so it’s been brilliant to be able to deliver a club that’s exciting and engaged with people.”

The Shrewsbury Club features a state of the art gym, offers more than 80 group fitness classes a week, a luxurious swimming pool with sauna, steam room and vitality pool, a day spa and a restaurant.

It also has 14 tennis courts, six indoors and eight outdoors, and hosts popular professional international tennis tournaments twice a year.

