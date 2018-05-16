Pioneering development consultancy strengthens team

A pioneering public sector development consultancy has strengthened its team with a string of new appointments.

Telford-based apT – the Midlands’ first public sector commercial planning, development and environmental consultancy – has appointed a raft of new specialists to add still more expertise to its respected team.

The consultancy, part of Telford and Wrekin Council, says the appointments underline its commitment to offering industry-leading support to housing developers, commercial developers, businesses and individual home owners.

New appointments include heritage specialist Penny McKnight, ecologist and green infrastructure specialists Laurence David and Mark Latham; and assistant building control surveyor Nicola Corfield.

Also joining the team are senior highways project engineer Nick McGurk, highways engineer Callum Bebb, assistant highways engineer Stephen Quinn and site engineers Daniel Simms and Hayley Abel.

The team is also celebrating the promotions of Ian Lowe, who takes the role as a principal planner, and Martha Fletcher as a planner.

Valerie Hulme, Group Manager for apT, said: “We are delighted to welcome such a wide range of talent and expertise to the apT team.

“These new appointments further strengthen our ability to offer the best possible service to our clients, bringing a vast range of specialist knowledge and expertise together under one roof.

“Clients know that when they come to us for their development and planning support we can offer them a tailored solution which uses this in-house knowledge to speed up the process and account for every potential hurdle, delivering safe and sustainable sites.”

Shropshire Business News sponsored by