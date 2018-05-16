Galliers Homes welcomes its first trainee sales advisor

Galliers Homes has appointed its first trainee sales advisor as part of the house building company’s expansion plans.

Georgia Blatchford from Bridgnorth has been recruited to the newly-created position.

“I’m very pleased to have stepped into this new role,” said Georgia, who lives in Bridgnorth and went to St Peter’s Collegiate School in Wolverhampton.

“An important part of my job is to get involved in the sales operations at as many Galliers housing developments as possible until I’ve gained enough knowledge to oversee my own site – which I am very much looking forward to.

“I am also going to gain experience with all the other Galliers teams – from the technical to the marketing department – with the aim of understanding the new homes business as a whole.”

Susan Wells, sales manager at Galliers Homes, based on Shrewsbury Business Park, said: “We are very keen to ‘grow our own talent’ as we expand throughout Shropshire and Georgia’s appointment forms part of this policy.

“She is already proving to be an asset to the sales team, being keen to learn and contribute to our operations.”

Shropshire Business News sponsored by