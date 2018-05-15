Telford’s TTC aims to make more Yorkshire roads safer after trio of contract wins

TTC Group has secured a trio of contracts to deliver driver education courses across Yorkshire it has been announced today.

The Telford-based company, which educates more than 350,000 motorists every year, will continue to run its suite of courses in North and South Yorkshire and, for the first time, will now take on responsibility for the West of the county.

This means that people across the area will have evening and weekend options and a generous number of venues to choose from when selecting possible locations to take their courses, which range from speed to motorway and driving awareness.

The RIDE course for motorcyclists who offend will also be run across North, South and West Yorkshire.

“We have been working in Yorkshire since 2007 and are genuinely delighted that our performance, the quality of our trainers and our ability to overcome barriers to clients benefiting from education have resulted in two contract extensions and a new area for us to look after,” explained Sharon Haynes, Operations Director at TTC Group.

“All of the courses have been designed to educate motorists so they become safer drivers and reduce the number of casualties in the UK.”

She continued: “In addition to the best and most engaging content, our job is to make the sessions accessible to everyone in the area, make the booking system as efficient as possible and then provide robust data for the Police forces we are supporting.

“We also try and go that little bit further by offering training to Police Officers so that they can clearly communicate to motorists what each course is for and how it will benefit them. This is something that West Yorkshire really liked about our approach.”

TTC Group deliver courses in England, Scotland and Wales, including recent wins in Gloucestershire, Wiltshire and Northamptonshire.

Running this size of operation requires in excess of 400 trainers, who are vastly experienced in working with motorists to tackle issues such as speed, motorway and practical driving skills.

As a result of the West Yorkshire contract win, the company is looking to utilise a further 50 trainers.

