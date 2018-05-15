Nasstar listed in 1,000 Companies to Inspire Britain

Shropshire-based Nasstar has been identified for the third year running as one of London Stock Exchange Group’s 1000 Companies to Inspire Britain.

Now in its fifth edition, the report is a celebration of the UK’s fastest-growing and most dynamic small and medium sized businesses across the UK.

To be included in the list, companies needed to show consistent revenue growth over a minimum of three years, significantly outperforming their industry peers. The report is endorsed and supported by the government, the major political parties and the UK’s major business associations, all endorsing Nasstar as one of the best performing companies in the UK, not just in its profession or industry, but across all business. More detail on the methodology can be found in the report online.(www.1000companies.com)

Nigel Redwood, CEO, Nasstar: “It is a real honour to be named on such a prestigious list of growing SMEs by the London Stock Exchange Group for the third year in a row. It’s testament to the hard work and dedication of every Nasstar employee, who constantly strive to deliver the highest standard to our very loyal and supportive customers.

This accolade reinforces our confidence in the “Nasstar 10-19” strategy which focused each and every employee on key priorities and laid solid foundations to help us deliver against our targets. Our growth within the market also serves to endorse the technical strategy adopted when embracing the integration of the public cloud into our private cloud services.”

Nikhil Rathi, CEO, London Stock Exchange Plc said: “We warmly congratulate all of the companies identified in this year’s ‘1000 Companies to Inspire Britain’ report. Five years on, the report continues to demonstrate the strength and diversity of British businesses across the country. These dynamic companies are the backbone of our economy, playing an important role in the UK’s ability to innovate, export and grow. This report is a significant part of London Stock Exchange Group’s broader campaign to support UK high growth companies. We are committed to championing British businesses and Britain’s dynamic entrepreneurial spirit.”

Shropshire Business News sponsored by