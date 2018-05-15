ARH Group awarded major service contract by UK supermarket chain

ARH Group – the Shrewsbury-based facilities management, building services and process engineering specialist – has secured a multi-million pound, nationwide three-year electrical services contract for a major UK supermarket chain.

The contract, for which ARH Group is required to mobilise services by 1st June 2018, will require recruitment of an additional 50-60 dedicated skilled engineers, along with additional head office staff based from Shrewsbury.

ARH Group has had a working relationship with the retailer, one of the fastest growing supermarkets in the UK top four, since the early 1990s. Throughout this period, ARH Group has grown and evolved its delivery model to accommodate and complement the requirements of their clients. The early establishment of a nationwide delivery model via directly employed, regionally based, skilled engineers facilitated growth and flexibility in service provision, whilst supporting local communities alongside the growth and expansions of the retailer.

The announcement follows a recent major rebranding exercise carried out by the company, featuring a new logo and icons in primary colours incorporated into all ARH Group’s marketing media, from basic stationery and digital media, through to its large fleet of service vehicles.

ARH Group, whose 80+ strong headquarters is based at Monkmoor Road, Shrewsbury, started life in 1990, when Managing Director Tony Holton established ARH Electrical Services. ARH has implemented cutting edge technology through the years, whilst servicing multiple blue chip clients in the retail, leisure, commercial and healthcare industries. Over the past 28 years, its range of services has rapidly expanded; and in 2009 the Group achieved industry recognition as an integrated mechanical and electrical building services company, with a turnover of just under £10 million.

In the following nine years, ARH Group established strong brand identities in facilities management and building services, enhancing service provision based on its core specialty of process engineering. Already boasting an annual turnover of around £25 million, ARH Group is one of Shropshire’s largest facilities management companies.

ARH’s supermarket client serves customers across the UK via both its stores and online home delivery service. Their business is mainly food and grocery; they source and process most of the fresh food sold through their own manufacturing facilities. The retailer also caters for millions of households with its online ordering service.

“These are exciting times,” said ARH Group’s Managing Director, Tony Holton. “This expanded contract builds on our existing core strengths to drive the ARH brand in the facilities management sector, both locally and nationally.”

