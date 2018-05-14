Nock Deighton to host Landlord Investment Seminar

A special event aimed at bringing property landlords up to date with the latest changes in the industry is being planned in Shropshire next month.

The evening, arranged by Nock Deighton estate and letting agents, will be free to attend and will look at a range of subjects. These include how landlords can make the most of their investment, changes over buy-to-let mortgages and alterations to tax legislation.

Several experts will be on hand between 5.30pm and 7.30pm on Wednesday, June 6 at Apley Farm Shop, Norton, on the A442 Bridgnorth to Telford road, to update people on these changes and offer advice.

Dawn Clarke, Lettings and Property Management Director at Nock Deighton, said: “We thought it important to arrange an event where property landlords can come along in an informal situation and get the latest updates which directly affect them.

“A Landlord Investment Forum is free to attend and we hope those who come along will find it interesting, informative and well worth their while. Tickets can be booked by going to www.eventbrite.com and searching for Landlord Investment Forum using Telford as the location.

“The point of the event is to bring current and any potential investors up to speed on legal and financial changes around buying investment property. The evening will also be of interest to those people considering more investment and those who may be looking at it for the first time, and refreshments will be served on the night.

“Our speakers on the night will be Chad Douglas-Colhoun, Lettings Manager at Nock Deighton’s Bridgnorth Office, who will open the meeting, then I will give landlords a legal update and talk about how to make the most of your investment.

“Scott Taylor-Barr, of Carl Summers Financial, will discuss recent regulatory changes affecting Buy-to-Let mortgages and we will also be welcoming Fiona Wilkinson from Stanton Ralph Accountants who will talk about income tax changes affecting landlords.

“We are finding more and more people today are looking at property investment but people need to ensure they get the right advice and assistance.

“Our residential Investment Opportunities team at Nock Deighton have a wealth of experience in offering specialist advice on the sale of residential and investment properties – managing about £90 million of investment properties on a daily basis.

“We are hoping as many people as possible will come along to our event on June 6 and take advantage of the information and advice that will be on offer.”

For more information, visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/landlord-investment-forum-tickets-45934601630 or contact Dawn on 01746 766998

