Acquisition of Dust Control Solutions completes fifth Filtermist deal

Telford-based air extraction and filtration specialist Filtermist International has finalised a deal to acquire the business assets of Glasgow firm Dust Control Solutions Ltd.

The privately held company manufactures and installs dust, fume, odour and pollution control systems for industry.

The acquisition is Filtermist’s fifth purchase in two years having previously acquired Filtertech, Multi Fan Systems, Dustcheck and Modus Air.

Dust Control employees will be retained within Filtermist companies to strengthen the group’s service offering for customers in Scotland. The company’s Engineers will join Filtermist’s UK wide Service & Installation Division, and the Project Department will transfer to Dustcheck alongside DCS founder Richard McAneney. Dustcheck will also be recruiting an additional Glasgow-based salesperson to support the growth of all Filtermist Group brands north of the border.

Filtermist Group CEO, James Stansfield, comments, “This deal will be beneficial for customers of all companies; having a local presence will help us to grow our existing brands in Scotland, whilst Dust Control customers will benefit from our extensive resources and wide-ranging expertise in all aspects of industrial air extraction and filtration.”

Shropshire Business News sponsored by