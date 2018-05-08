Tilley Green Coffee celebrates fifth anniversary

Whitchurch-based company Tilley Green Coffee has celebrated its fifth year of successful trading.

To mark the occasion, staff cut into a special anniversary cake designed to replicate one of the company’s coffee cups.

Launched in 2013, the company quickly established itself with restaurants, bars, hotels, cafes, garden centres and leisure outlets supplying its high quality coffee machines and products. Customers are predominately in Shropshire, Cheshire, North Wales, Manchester, Derbyshire and further afield into the Lake District.

The company is now looking forward to further expansion and to continue to play its own part in the nation’s coffee revolution. As Sales Manager, Adrian Dratwinski, highlights:

“The British Coffee Association advises that, as a nation, we consume 55 million cups of coffee per day and according to a recent report, there are now an estimated 22,845 coffee shops in the UK.

“The coffee shop market is one of the most successful in the UK economy and is set to outnumber pubs by 2030 as coffee shops become the new local.

“Prior to launching the Tilley Green Coffee, we spent a long time researching the very best coffee roasters so that we could present the finest selection of products. Working with our chosen roaster’s advice and expertise, we developed our own specific blends which were a huge with customers from the outset.

“Our ability to produce bespoke blends has also worked for some of our prestigious customers, such as Apley Estate Farm Shop, who we have helped to develop their own dedicated blends to sell under their own labels.

“We have enjoyed five really successful years and the team is now looking forward to building on this success to expand the Tilley Green brand even further.”

Following positive feedback from customers, last year the company also introduced a range of retail products online. The new retail range is also making an impact with a number of farm shops and delis in Shropshire too who are now stocking the products to sell themselves.

