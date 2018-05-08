Shropshire car firm in running for two business awards

An independent Shropshire car firm has been named a finalist in two categories of the Shropshire Business Awards 2018.

The team at David Dexters in Bridgnorth has been shortlisted in the Best Small Business (6-20 employees) and the Outstanding Customer Service categories of the prestigious awards.

Sponsors will now visit the firm and winners will be announced at a black tie do at Telford International Centre on Friday, June 15.

Bosses at the Stanley Lane garage, which stocks a range of quality used cars as well as specialising in MOT testing, car servicing, computerised diagnostics, Bosch 3D wheel alignment and tyre fitting, highlighted their commitment to going above and beyond for customers in the submissions which got them shortlisted.

This includes leaving wine or flowers inside any car purchased for the new owner to find as well as getting the paper for a regular customer who cannot get to the shop while his car is being serviced.

The company follows the Bosch car service code of practice and has a set system to allow all customers to give feedback and a star rating after visiting the garage.

When it came to persuading judges they were deserving of the best small business title, the team highlighted their community work such as sponsoring Bridgnorth Sinfonia and hosting a concert at their site, as well as their forward-thinking social media strategy.

Managing director Richard Whitney said: “We are delighted to have been shortlisted in both of the categories we entered this year and can’t wait until the winners are announced.

“The shortlisting success is all thanks to our team who work hard every day of the year to ensure we are providing a top-quality service for all of our customers.

“As we said in our entries: the three key parts of our guarantee of providing a quality service are honesty – providing a true assessment of the problem, efficiency – using the latest technology, and affordability – with no hidden costs.”

