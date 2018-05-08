Experienced HR leader joins Aaron & Partners LLP

Shrewsbury law firm Aaron & Partners LLP has strengthened its senior leadership team with the appointment of an experienced human resources manager.

Kate Robertson joins the company following seven years at Deeside-based supermarket chain Iceland, where she held the position of HR Manager for more than four years.

The new role at Aaron & Partners will see Kate looking after the full spectrum of HR responsibilities, working with all teams and staff members across both offices.

“I’m absolutely thrilled to have joined Aaron & Partners,” said Kate. “It’s a business with a fantastic reputation and a strong track-record for investing in its people, so I’m really looking forward to building on the good work that’s come before me. It’s an opportunity I felt I simply couldn’t turn down.

“I’ve spent all of my career in the retail sector so I’m relishing the chance to apply that knowledge to a completely different type of business and work closely with staff across both of our regional offices.”

Simon Edwards, Senior Partner at Aaron & Partners LLP, added: “We’re delighted to welcome Kate to the firm as we continue to expand both the services we offer and our team of expert solicitors.

“Kate brings considerable experience to the role and will support us on everything from recruitment to improving our performance.. We’re enjoying an exciting period of growth at Aaron & Partners so we’re very pleased to have someone of Kate’s calibrewith us at this important time.”

Shropshire Business News sponsored by