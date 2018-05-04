Shropshire hotel and wedding venue in double celebration

A Shropshire venue is marking a double celebration after being revealed as finalists in the prestigious Shropshire Business Awards – and discovering one of their wedding couples had won West Midlands Wedding of the Year!

Staff at The Wroxeter, a wedding and events venue between Shrewsbury and Telford, hosts hundreds of weddings each year both within the hotel, in their woodland wedding and tipi area, and at a nearby county farm.

Over the course of 2017, the team at Your West Midlands Wedding Magazine scoured the region for inspirational weddings, with readers voting online for their favourites, and this week it was announced that the Wedding of the Year title went to Stacey Morrison and Aaron Sumner who married at The Wroxeter on February 18, 2017.

The news came shortly before the team at the hotel were notified they were one of four finalists in the Travel, Tourism, Leisure and Hospitality category of the 2018 Shropshire Business Awards.

Owner Hannah Hall said: “It has been quite overwhelming but we are extremely proud of our team and how hard they work to ensure that we meet the needs of all of our guests.

“A decade ago when we came to The Wroxeter, we hosted a dozen weddings in the whole year, but this year 150 couples will marry here and more than 300 events will take place in total.”

The offering at The Wroxeter is constantly expanding, covering everything from themed weddings in all seasons to corporate events inside giant tipis and a partnership with Morrells Wood Farm in Leighton which has earned them two Wedding Industry Awards.

“All of this makes a major contribution to tourism and the leisure industry in Shropshire,” Hannah said. “We have had the family of the couple from Ibiza visiting Ironbridge and climbing The Wrekin the day after the wedding, companies from Hertfordshire and Birmingham hosting away days, and guests enjoying afternoon tea before visiting the nearby English Heritage site.

“We also aim to effectively use our social media and website to promote the whole of Shropshire. We are absolutely thrilled to be shortlisted.”

Stacey and Aaron will now enjoy a two-night stay at the Moor Hotel and Spa and feature in the next edition of Your West Midlands Magazine.

The Wroxeter will be visited by the Shropshire Business Awards judges before the winners are announced during a prestigious ceremony at Telford International Centre on Friday, June 15.

