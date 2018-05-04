Shrewsbury companies raise £7,000 for the Alzheimer’s Society

Two Shrewsbury businesses have thanked their generous staff and customers for helping to raise £7,000 for the Alzheimer’s Society.

Morris Leisure and sister company Morris Lubricants raised the money for their adopted charity throughout 2017. Fundraising included raffles, a charity tuck shop and a sponsored run by a member of staff at Morris Lubricants and a variety of events at the caravan parks owned by Morris Leisure.

Bow House Country Park, Bishops Castle held a summer party while Oxon Hall Touring Park and Oxon Pool Holiday Home Park in Shrewsbury raised an impressive £2,865 with a hog roast to celebrate the switching on of their Christmas lights.

The two companies have donated £71,000 to charity over the last six years.

Emma Butler, community fundraiser for Alzheimer’s Society, thanked the companies for their “fantastic” fundraising efforts. “The money will go towards local services, including running dementia cafes and research,” she said.

“We are supporting people with dementia to live in the community as long as possible. The dementia diagnosis rate is increasing as people become more aware of the disease and we are seeing more people looking for support and needing our services.

“There are 850,000 people with dementia in the UK, with numbers set to rise to more than one million by 2025. Many people with dementia symptoms may not have been diagnosed because they are not coming forward for various reasons.

“We wouldn’t be able to do the work we do without the support of people like Morris Leisure and Morris Lubricants.”

Edward Goddard, Morris Leisure’s managing director, thanked staff and customers for their generous support and praised the work of The Alzheimer’s Society.

“It’s a sad fact that most people are able to relate to the society’s work because they know of a family member or friend who is suffering from dementia,” he said. “Hopefully, the money we have raised will help to support services and research into this disease.”

