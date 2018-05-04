PCB Solicitors expands expertise thanks to new appointment

A Shropshire firm of solicitors is continuing to expand its expertise with the appointment of a highly experienced commercial property specialist to its team.

PCB Solicitors has welcomed William Roger Hulme Jarvis, known as Bill Jarvis, as a Consultant – a role which will see him provide clients across Shrewsbury and Telford with specialist commercial property support, as well as ongoing advice and guidance to PCB’s team of legal professionals across the region.

Having qualified as a solicitor in 1979, Bill brings over 40 years’ experience to his consultative role, having previously worked at large practices in Shropshire, Birmingham and Manchester.

“We are thrilled to welcome Bill to the team,” explained managing partner Mike Surzyn at PCB Solicitors. “Joining our dedicated Commercial Property department, we are confident that with his breadth of experience and skills spanning more than four decades, he will be a real asset to the entire team and wider organisation.

“Bill has brought with him a solid client base, and as Consultant will be available to assist our solicitors and legal experts, as well as our clients across the region, on specialist commercial property matters. His appointment forms part of our ongoing plans for expansion and growth, and we’d like to wish him all the best in his new role,” Mike concluded.

Bill Jarvis added: “PCB Solicitors has an established reputation and is committed to its clients and local communities, and I am pleased to have joined the firm’s Commercial Property department. I very much look forward to working with the team, my existing clients and having the opportunity to build new relationships across the region.”

