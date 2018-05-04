CBSL Accountants of Shrewsbury appoints new Director

CBSL Accountants of Shrewsbury has announced the appointment of Louise Osselton as a Director of the firm.

Louise joined the practice in 2015 and quickly became an established member of the team. Most recently she has worked as an Associate Director specialising in larger limited companies and groups, audit and tax.

She grew up in Gobowen and was educated at Oswestry School before her degree studies at St Andrews University.

A much-travelled practitioner before she joined CBSL Accountants on her return to Shropshire, Louise enjoyed successful careers with Wenn Townsend Accountants in Oxford, Johnston Carmichael in Inverness and PEM of Cambridge.

Speaking about Louise’s appointment as a Director, CBSL Accountants’ Managing Director Adrian Barker said:

“When she joined us three years’ ago, Louise brought a huge amount of accountancy experience and expertise with her. We quickly identified that she had

the potential to help lead and develop the firm and her appointment as a Director recognises this more formally.

“Our clients really enjoy working with Louise too and she will be an important part of the firm’s future.”

Commenting on her new position, Louise Osselton said: “Having worked in a number of large practices, I have found the culture and family values of CBSL Accountants refreshing and very conducive to a happy and enjoyable working environment. The firm cares as much for its employees as it does its clients and I am really looking forward to being part of the leadership team.”

Louise is also Treasurer and Trustee for the Orthopaedic Institute in Oswestry which helps to fund research and provides educational courses at the Robert Jones and Agnes Hunt Orthopaedic Hospital.

