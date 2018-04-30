Event set to offer GDPR help for marketing managers

A Shropshire internet marketing company is hosting a special event aimed at guiding marketing managers of firms through what they need to do to comply with new GDPR legislation.

The new General Data Protection Regulation comes into effect on May 25 and will dramatically alter the way data is held, but many companies are still unaware of exactly what the legislation will mean to them.

Ascendancy Internet Marketing is hosting the event on May 10, at the Coalbrookdale Museums in Telford, specifically aimed at marketing professionals, to inform them of the implications of the new laws.

Helen Culshaw, Ascendancy’s managing director, said: “We will be covering what marketing managers should actually be doing about GDPR – including the practical steps you can take towards compliance – and how, as a result of GDPR compliance, Google Analytics will be deleting your data if you don’t take action.

“There have been a lot of seminars arranged on GDPR but as marketing managers what most of them don’t tell you is what you are actually meant to do about it.

“Most are rather generic, unspecific and appear to be designed to scare you into feeling like you probably ought to be doing lots of things – but you’re not quite sure what.

“Over the past few months, lots of existing and potential clients have asked the Ascendancy team about GDPR in relation to their digital marketing or their website. What changes they need to make to their site? What should they do with their email list? What is Google doing about GDPR?

“So, with just a few weeks to go before GDPR’s implementation on May 25, we want to give marketeers some actual, useful, practical advice that will help businesses work towards compliance.”

Speakers at the event on May 10 will also include Ian Ross, from Severn Business Solutions, who will be speaking about GDPR generally and about its implications for business technology.

“I will be passing on information about what GDPR means for online marketing – in particular email mailing and websites,” added Helen.

“Our aim is to explain the situation in plain, easy to understand language, give examples of real life privacy notices, GDPR action plans etc that people can look at, discuss and take away copies of.

“We will also be carrying out some practical exercises on the day, to get you started with your own GDPR action plan – if you don’t already have one.

“We are hoping the day will be informative and helpful in coming to terms with what action is necessary to put into place ahead of May 25.”