Entries open for Telford50 Award

Telford & Wrekin Council has launched a special scheme to recognise the local business community as part of the celebrations around Telford’s 50th anniversary.

The Telford50 Award has been designed to acknowledge how businesses across Telford have made a positive impact to the town’s development during any time within the last 50 years, with businesses of all shapes and sizes invited to submit their entries by Friday 11th May.

The award will be presented to the winner at the annual Shropshire Chamber Business Awards, which will take place at the International Centre on 15th June 2018.

Councillor Lee Carter, Cabinet member for Finance, Partnerships & Commercial Services at Telford & Wrekin Council, explained: “As part of the golden anniversary milestone, we’re thrilled to have launched the Telford50 Award category in partnership with the Shropshire Chamber of Commerce, organisers of the renowned Shropshire Business Awards.

“This is a fantastic opportunity to recognise the important role that businesses have played in making Telford such a vibrant place to live and work, and we’d encourage anyone interested to submit their 250 word entry detailing their reasons for winning. From established firms dating back to before Telford was created to pioneering start-ups and everything in-between, we would welcome entries from businesses of all shapes and sizes,” Councillor Lee Carter concluded.

The Telford 50 Award can be entered via www.scbatelford50.co.uk, with the four shortlisted organisations announced by Friday 18th May. Following this stage, a voting system will open between Monday 28th May until Friday 15th June, where the public can cast their votes to decide the winning company.

Teresa Rowe, Head of Events at the Shropshire Chamber of Commerce, added: “This is an exciting year for Telford and we’re pleased to see the launch of a dedicated category by Telford & Wrekin Council aimed at those who deserve recognition for their business achievements and endeavours. There is a diverse range of businesses in the town and we hope that as many as possible enter for their chance to win this special one-time award.”

Eligible businesses must be based in the town and contribute to Telford & Wrekin Council.

For more information and terms and conditions visit the website.