Abbey Kitchens celebrates 25th anniversary with open day

A Shropshire family-run business has celebrated 25 years with an open day at their Shrewsbury showroom.

Abbey Kitchens, of Shrewsbury, opened its doors in 1993 and is now one of the longest trading kitchen specialists in the county.

To mark the anniversary they held an open day at their site in Whitchurch Road with balloons, cookery demonstrations, cakes and more!

Victoria Hayes, whose father launched the business, said: “We wanted to mark 25 years in business and we wanted to bring in those who work with us – the electrician, tiler, plasterer and other suppliers – to help us mark the occasion.

“We had a cookery demonstration by Neff which was great, I think the smell of freshly baked bread goes very well in a kitchen showroom!”

Staff at Abbey Kitchens have over 100 years collective experience in the industry and boast expert skills in design, planning and an after sales service with all installations guaranteed.

“As a family run business the team is very inclusive and supportive of each other,” added Victoria.

“It means we can provide customers with a small personable team and create something with them that meets their needs.”