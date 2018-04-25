Funding available to boost business broadband in Shropshire

A scheme meaning that businesses can get up to £3,000 to improve their broadband speed has been rolled out to Shropshire.

The government has just launched its ‘Gigabit Broadband Voucher Scheme’ in the county which aims to provide vouchers worth up to £3,000 for small and medium sized businesses to help with the costs of connecting to full fibre broadband.

Pure Telecom, based on Shrewsbury Business Park, has been chosen as a partner to run the initiative and is encouraging people to get in touch.

Sales director David Hayward explained that a further £67 million had been made available to extend the project throughout the UK, after a pilot project in four regions.

“We are delighted to be supporting this and want to ensure that Shropshire secures its fair share of this funding,” he said.

“The scheme aims to accelerate the roll-out of gigabit-capable connections to business customers with up to 249 employees and a balance sheet of up to €43m by making the switch to full-fibre broadband more affordable.”

He said that to be eligible, the new connection must have a minimum speed of 100mbps and represent at least a doubling of speed compared to the existing service.

Vouchers are available now and will end once the government has issued the full fund to businesses or by March 2019, whichever comes first.

If the price of providing a connection is more than £3,000 then businesses can ‘top up’ the cost themselves and no VAT or monthly charges are payable.

Businesses can pool their vouchers to improve local infrastructure in areas where high-speed connections were previously unaffordable or unavailable, providing long-term service improvements and cost reductions.

David added: “Optical fibre-based networks are faster, more reliable, easier to upgrade and set the gold standard for connectivity. Demand for greater and greater digital connectivity in terms of speed and reliability is set to grow exponentially in future years.

“The UK now has 95% coverage for superfast broadband with speeds of 24 megabits per second or higher.

“However, most superfast connections still depend on copper telephone wires, which are limited in the speeds they can support. For the fastest and most reliable broadband, capable of delivering gigabit speeds, a full fibre connection is required.

“One gigabit is the same as 1,000 megabits – so it’s a big leap forward in connection speeds that could benefit you and your business into the future. Full fibre also supports symmetrical connections – meaning your upload and download speeds can be the same.”