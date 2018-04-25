Engineering manager appointed at Galliers

A Bridgnorth woman has joined leading Shropshire house building company Galliers Homes as an engineering manager.

Lyndsey Southall has been recruited from Taylor Wimpey where she was a senior engineer.

“Galliers is a dynamic company with exciting growth plans and I am delighted to have joined the team here,” said Lyndsey, who has a BSc in water and environmental management from the University of Worcester.

She also gained a City and Guilds qualification in computer aided design from Telford College of Arts and Technology.

Based at Galliers’ head office on Shrewsbury Business Park, Lyndsey will provide engineering support at all stages of the development process on the company’s sites throughout the county, including initial viability advice, design development and gaining technical consents.

She will also be providing advice to all other departments and selected contractors during construction and assisting architects to compile planning applications for proposed developments.