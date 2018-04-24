Severn Valley Railway and estate agent Nock Deighton team up

A leading estate agent has announced a corporate partnership deal with the Severn Valley Railway.

Nock Deighton has branch offices in Kidderminster and Bridgnorth – either end of the Severn Valley line – and says the move will be of mutual benefit to both parties.

Ross D’Aniello, of Nock Deighton, said being a corporate partner meant the company would be able to help support the historic railway and get more involved with the local community.

“The Severn Valley Railway is a really important asset to the area with more than 250,000 visitors each year, which has a huge knock-on effect to trade in Kidderminster and Bridgnorth,” he said.

“It is very professionally run, a great organisation to be part of and also has some wonderful steam trains, a gateway to the past – who couldn’t love that?

“This partnership makes perfect sense to Nock Deighton. We strongly identify with the SVR, having offices at both ends of the 16-mile line, and are delighted to forge close links with the railway.

“The move will be a major benefit to us as a company, our staff and our clients – the beautiful setting of the railway is a perfect location for entertaining through the railway’s Corporate Partnership Club.”

The Charitable Trust’s director Shelagh Paterson warmly welcomed the Corporate Partnership Club’s latest recruits.

“We’re delighted that Nock Deighton have joined us. They are a prestigious and long-established company with strong family values that mirror our own, and having them on board will be a huge asset.

“We set up our partnership scheme five years ago, and it’s allowed many companies to enjoy the advantages the railway has to offer.

“It’s a great place for networking, hosting clients and staff, helping to strengthen ties, enhance reputation and stimulate new business. What’s more, it means businesses like Nock Deighton have the chance to support the SVR, one of the biggest and most popular tourist attractions in the region.”

The SVR’s Corporate Partnership Club allows members to charter their own train, ride on the footplate and have exclusive use of the luxury dining carriages. Membership also includes behind-the-scenes tours, family passes and dining tickets.

Additional funds raised through the scheme allows the SVR to help preserve the railway into the future.