Handover drives forward expansion for automotive parts supplier

A Shropshire building contractor has handed over a new flagship building to a leading automotive parts supplier after the successful completion of a multi million pound contract.

The 38-week build by Pave Aways for the Polytec Group included the construction of a paint plant and assembly halls with a combined floor area of 7,800 sq m and 640 sq m of office space spread over two levels at Telford54.

The £8.45m build contract also included extensive external work on the 28,000 sq m greenfield site. Pave Aways constructed 4,000 sq m of car parking and internal concrete roads, with detailed drainage and other services and an attenuation system to store and release surface water.

Pave Aways also oversaw the fit out of the paint plant that was delivered by Sturm-Gruppe.

The new development is an additional facility for Polytec, which produces bumpers and accessories for car manufacturers including Jaguar Landrover. The firm, which has its UK base in Bromyard, Herefordshire, needed the extra manufacturing space to increase output after winning a number of new contracts.

Pave Aways Managing Director Steven Owen said: “This has been a substantial build that we are delighted to have completed and handed over to our client.

“Our team faced some challenging weather conditions over the winter with heavy snow stopping external work completely for a period but our experience in manufacturing projects like these allowed us to mitigate the impact on the overall programme.

“Polytec will be a valuable addition to the Telford and Shropshire business community and we look forward to seeing the plant in operation in due course.”

The completion of the Polytec development is the latest in a series of contracts in the manufacturing sector for Pave Aways.

Recent builds including an 370 sq m extension for Zip-Clip in at its UK headquarters at Offa’s Dyke Business Park in Welshpool completed in 12 weeks, and a new 5,500 sq m factory for Invertek Drives, also in Welshpool.

Matthew Clay-Michael, Managing Director of Zip-Clip, said: “Having worked with Pave Aways on our original build in 2016 we were confident that it could meet our brief on time and, importantly, on budget.

“The firm’s vast experience within the manufacturing sector at all levels of the business means it can work seamlessly as part of our team to deliver a bespoke solution to meet our needs.”