Shropshire landlords offered no-risk lettings service

Landlords are being urged to give a helping hand to people across Shropshire, that are desperately in need of a home, by using a no-risk lettings management service.

Shropshire Housing Alliance helps to provide homes for people in housing need and its lettings management service offers guaranteed rent payment and maintenance packages for landlords.

The charitable organisation, part of The Wrekin Housing Group, is hoping the service will help to attract more property owners to hand over their keys for waiting tenants. Paula Phillips, advice and landlord services manager at Shropshire Housing Alliance (SHA), said: “Landlords can be wary of working with an organisation like SHA, because of the risks of managing a private tenancy.

“We want to alleviate those concerns, so have set up guarantees that will ensure private landlords receive their rent money every month without fail, and properties are kept in good condition.”

One landlord who has uses the service SHA provides is Eddie Lennox, who rents out his Oswestry property despite living in Cyprus. “Before using SHA I rented my property privately and had nothing but trouble,” said Eddie. “SHA was actually recommended to me by someone in social services in Oswestry and since switching to SHA it has been an absolute dream. As an absentee landlord I always had problems with renting my property and trying to sort out problems but now everything is taken care of by the team at SHA.”

Eddie said that he met the SHA team at his property in Oswestry so they could determine the condition of the premises before renting it out. He said: “Since then my input has been zero and I really appreciate the fact that they handle all of the paperwork, find tenants, regularly check the condition of the flat and even organise tradesmen for me should any repairs be required. I look forward to continuing to use SHA’s prompt and efficient service for many years to come.”

Another landlord is Anthony McNeillis, who lives in Stourbridge, but rents out a number of properties in Whitchurch. Anthony took on the old Weatherspoon’s pub – The Red Lyon – and created 12 flats that are all rented by SHA. He said: “One of the main reasons I used SHA was that I’m glad to help people, that are experiencing difficulties in their life, to find a home. I heard about the scheme through Shropshire Council and the rent guarantee is something that is very important.

“SHA is better than other lettings management companies as they take more care over selecting tenants, and consider how they will fit in with other tenants in the building. Also, if there is a problem they get it sorted, and are fair about whose responsibility it is – they take a more holistic and supportive approach to their tenants, which enables them to make a success from their side as well as mine.”

Anthony said he would recommend SHA to other landlords as the scheme is cost effective, and it is good for society. “SHA are excellent to deal with – very professional and always pleasant,” said Tony.

Paula added: “As an organisation, we’re willing to take on all the risk to get people housed. There is sometimes an unfortunate stigma attached to tenants who come to us for help, but many have found themselves in an impossible situation through no fault of their own. The majority of our tenants are either separated couples who have had to move out of the marital homes, or young people who, for whatever reason, can no longer live with their parents but have no means to set themselves up in private rented accommodation. They often just need a helping hand to get themselves on their feet and living independently.”

Shropshire Housing Alliance offers a range of services to landlords. As well as the full managed service with rent and maintenance guarantees, they offer a tenancy finding service, tenancy agreement advice and legal assistance.

Landlords interested in finding out more can contact Paula Phillips or Leonie Tetlow on 01743 341900.