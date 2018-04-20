Shrewsbury manufacturer unveils new look showroom

A leading Shropshire manufacturer has unveiled their refurbished showroom at their Shrewsbury HQ.

Mid West Displays’ new look sales centre highlights the company’s range of display, signage and Point of Sale products, most manufactured inhouse at their two manufacturing bases in the Midlands.

As well as bestselling products such as LED lightpockets and sign holders, freestanding displays and cable & rod displays, the sales centre also features recently developed products.

A feature of the new showroom is zoning with areas dedicated to display solutions for the estate agency, hair and beauty salons, travel agents and restaurants/food-to-go sectors where Mid West Displays are the leading display and signage product suppliers.

Clive Towe, Mid West Displays General Manager, said this week “The new showroom is simply stunning, combining the latest design trends, manufacturing innovation and sustainable technology. It’s a fitting showcase for our display and signage product ranges.”