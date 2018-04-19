Roadshow to support route to building regulations compliance

Builders, inspection teams along with design and construction professionals are being invited to attend a free building regulations roadshow in Telford this month.

The Route to Compliance event at The Shropshire Golf Centre in Muxton, Telford, on April 27 will be hosted by LABC (Local Authority Building Control) and feature speakers from LABC, LABC Warranty, Jewson and LABC Acoustics.

The event is supported by apT, the Telford based public sector commercial planning and development consultancy. It is suitable for builders, designers, local and small developers and building control teams and provides two hours of CPD for each participant.

Registration starts at 8am and the session will run from 8.30am to 10.45am. It includes a free breakfast.

Joe Stafford, Principal Surveyor for apT, said: “This is an excellent opportunity to get up to speed on the latest developments in the world of building control to ensure you can hit the ground running with any project.

“There will be the chance to exchange ideas and network with fellow builders and construction sector professionals and have your questions answered by local building control teams.

“With these top speakers you’ll learn how to get 90 per cent compliant before you even get to site.”

To book, go to www.labc.co.uk/event/654/view