Local employment project hits target three times over

A local employment programme is celebrating one year of success, having helped three times their yearly target of individuals to find work.

The Building Better Opportunities Shropshire Project, funded by the European Social Fund and the National Lottery, through the Big Lottery Fund, supports those furthest away from the labour market helping them move forwards into employment.

The programme, run by a partnership of 20 organisations led by Landau, is tackling poverty by helping locals build their confidence and skills, and tackle individual barriers to learning.

Over 715 individuals have already benefitted, including more than 392 with a disability. Over 497 of these individuals had been unemployed for over two years, and an equal amount lacked basic skills and motivation.

Thanks to work experience, volunteering opportunities and individually tailored support as part of the project, 92 locals have found work and further 124 have volunteered as a direct result of the program.

One participant said “I am so grateful for the support and assistance I have received since being part of this project. It has given me focus and direction whilst building my confidence and self-esteem; opening up avenues I would never have considered before. It is the best decision I have made to make inroads on my journey to finding the right career path for me. Based on my experience, I would recommend becoming part of this project to others who need support and guidance; it is a great project to be a part of.”

Reflecting on the success of the project, Sandie Dent, BBO Project Manager said:

“We’ve had an extremely successful first year delivering BBO in Shropshire, supporting more than 715 people to increase their confidence and skills, and improve their chances of finding jobs. Thirty-seven of the people helped into employment by the project were from jobless households – securing work, income and independence have been a truly transformational achievement for them. We look forward to supporting more local people in this way over the coming year.”