Laura joins the marketing and events team at Salop Leisure

Shrewsbury-based caravan dealership Salop Leisure has strengthened its marketing team by recruiting graduate Laura Wilde.

Laura, 23, from Dorrington, near Shrewsbury, has joined the company as a part-time marketing and events assistant and will be involved in planning and delivering a programme of exciting events and promotions this year.

In addition to the caravan and motorhome dealership, Salop Leisure owns the Love Plants specialist plants centre, Love Coffee restaurant, Love2Stay caravanning and glamping resort, Love Fitness boutique fitness studio and purpose-built bootcamp training facility and nine holiday home and touring parks in Mid Wales.

“Salop Leisure is an interesting and dynamic company to work for,” she said. “There’s a lot going on and lots of exciting events to get stuck into, including the West Midland Caravan, Motorhome and Destinations Show from April 28 to May 7.”

An events management graduate from Cardiff Metropolitan University, Laura is chairman of Dorrington Young Farmers’ Club and a member of Shropshire YFC Committee.