Shropshire Home Builder teams up with local artist to promote latest £1m development

A Shropshire construction company has enlisted the help of a renowned county artist to promote to its latest development project in the community.

TC Homes, based in Shrewsbury, is a family based Shropshire building firm, which works as a major contractor on behalf of private clients, social housing groups and develops its own properties. One of the company’s most current projects is working with social housing company, Severnside Housing on Alexandra Road in Wellington of 24 houses and apartments.

Work started on site in January as work gets underway, the imagery depicting a row of houses has gone up today at the site thanks to the artistic flair of artist Linda Edwards.

To celebrate new developments, TC Homes is veering away from the normal on site signage and will be working with a different Shropshire artist for each new project.

Director of TC Homes, Victoria Charnley, said: “To start off, we chose Linda Edwards of Sunny Side Art from Shrewsbury. Her work, which depicts different Shropshire vistas and well-known historical places and streets is closely associated with the county and is instantly recognisable.

“We thought it would be nice to replicate a street scene for this development and as soon as we thought that, we thought of Linda. We are really pleased with the heras fencing design Linda has created for us and feel that it is a lovely piece of art rather than the usual computer generated imagery of houses it will add to the local community while building is ongoing as we always aim to be as considerate a contractor as possible.”

Linda said: “I love to celebrate our wonderful Shropshire towns in my work and I’m very happy to collaborate with T C Homes. This was a great opportunity to see my illustration out of doors and reproduced on a big scale. The finished screens look stunning and are a lot of fun! I think they will cheer up the street whilst the building work is in progress.”

The Alexandra Road development comprises of 12 terraced houses, six one bedroomed apartment and 6 two bedroomed apartments. TC Homes won the Severnside Housing contract worth over £1m and the completion date is expected to be in April 2019.

TC Homes is working alongside local subcontractors and the project will create around 30 jobs, including Paul Bennett who has been newly appointed as site manager for the development. Alexandra Road is one of five major development projects the company is working on in 2018, as part of its expansion plans.

Sarah Boden, Chief Executive of Housing Plus Group, which includes Severnside Housing, said: “The artwork is an imaginative and colourful way of giving people a good idea of what exciting development will be like when it is completed next year. We’re really looking forward to the time when the first people move in.”