Shropshire estate agent joins national network

A Shropshire estate agent has been selected by a leading national network which will help it to continue to develop its expertise in the booming land and new homes sector.

Nock Deighton has joined the Land and New Homes Network (LNHN), which spans the UK and brings the most professional, forward thinking and trusted non competing estate agents together to offer developers, property investors and home buyers an unparalleled service based on knowledge, experience and integrity.

Michael Nettleton, vice chairman and head of the Nock Deighton Land and New Homes Department, said the agency was now in an even stronger position to provide land and development consultancy to clients and a specialised new homes sales service.

“We are very pleased to be selected as the LNHN’s agent for Shropshire,” he said.

“It means we can deliver even better results for our clients. Membership of the LNHN gives us access to national land and new homes experts who will be on hand to advise us when needed.

“The Government has made addressing the housing shortage a priority so with thousands of new homes needed we’ve been proactive to ensure our clients will benefit from the best advice and coverage available.

“The network’s national coverage means we have relationships with builders, developers, investors and estate agents from across the UK.

“This is good for anyone selling land or new homes with us, as it increases the amount of potential buyers enormously.

“And it means more choice and better quality for local people looking to buy a new home.”

Ian Stratford, Land and New Homes Network’s Managing Director, said: “We are really looking forward to working together. Nock Deighton is exactly the type of agency we want as part of the network.

“They were selected for their professionalism, experience and their focus on delivering results for clients.”