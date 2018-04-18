Shropshire couple complete the double-double with awards win

A Shropshire husband and wife have completed the double-double after winning top awards two years in a row.

Telford couple Adrian and Nicola Casey run their own companies in the town and both are marking a triumphant start to the year yet again.

Unique Copiers, based at St Georges, has been named UK Business Professional Services Supplier of the Year, while Casey’s at Cordingley Hall in Donnington has lifted the Entertainment Venues category title in the Best of Business of the Year Awards 2018.

Adrian Casey is the director of Unique Copiers while his wife Nicola runs Casey’s on Wellington Road.

Casey’s was also named the top business in Telford – with Unique Copiers coming in a close second – and the sixth best business in the UK.

The couple say they are delighted with the success and paid tribute to all the hard work put in by their respective staff in order for the two companies to win their awards.

Mr Casey said: “We have a huge amount of pride in what we do and to receive accolades such as this is most rewarding.

“Our staff are pivotal in our success and we strive to give the best possible service to our customers. Some of the companies who took out contracts with Unique Copiers when we started out all those years ago are still with us today, that just shows how pleased they are with the service we offer.

“They are happy with what we provide for them and we are happy to maintain their continued support.

“That is not to say that we rest on our laurels – we continue to drive the business forward and improve and grow all the time. We are confident that this approach also helps our clients to stay at the forefront of what they do.

“We were also named 52nd in the overall UK Business of the Year table – that’s 25 places up from last year so an amazing achievement to keep improving.”

Unique Copiers has been in operation for more than 20 years and is at the cutting edge of the photocopying industry.

Casey’s at Cordingley Hall picked up the number one Event Venue in the UK for the third year running. Since its launch in 2013, it has become one of the region’s leading entertainment venues.

“It has been a wonderful five years in Donnington and the last year has been particularly successful,” said Mrs Casey.

“Our staff work really hard to ensure our customers have a great time when they get here and it’s a double delight for us, as a family, with Unique Copiers also continuing to do so well.”