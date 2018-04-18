New partner appointed at Lanyon Bowdler

A law firm in Shropshire has taken its number of partners to 27 with the appointment of a personal injury specialist with more than 25 years’ experience.

Dawn Humphries is a solicitor at Lanyon Bowdler, specialising in helping people with serious and catastrophic injuries pursue their claims through the courts.

Brian Evans, managing partner at Lanyon Bowdler, said: “Dawn has played a major role in the success of Lanyon Bowdler since she joined us 20 years ago and we are delighted she has now become a partner with the firm.

“She has a particular interest in spinal injuries and works closely with the Midland Centre for Spinal Injuries at the Robert Jones and Agnes Hunt Orthopaedic Hospital in Oswestry.

“She recently co-chaired our spinal injury conference which brought together many leading experts in the field to discuss research, treatments and the latest technology.

“Dawn has also worked on a number of employers’ liability claims and high profile work-related stress cases. She is a strong advocate of mediation as a cost effective resolution.

“Dawn endorses early interim payments to put in place rehabilitation, case management, care, accommodation and support, with valuable input from the client as part of a multi-disciplinary team.”

Dawn said she was passionate about ensuring clients who have sustained a personal injury get the representation and financial outcome they deserve when pursuing legal claims.

“It is important they have a voice through professional guidance at what is probably the most difficult times of their lives,” she said.

“Life-changing injuries are devastating to come to terms with, but I strongly believe it should not stop anyone pursuing their goals and getting back to living their lives as independently as possible.

“Working with people who have suffered such adversity is often very inspiring. The courage, resolve and determination they show is amazing and can be very humbling.

“The recent spinal injuries conference at the Robert Jones and Agnes Hunt Hospital in Oswestry was organised by Lanyon Bowdler and I was delighted to be involved in the event.

“It was such a worthwhile day for all concerned, hearing from pioneers of spinal injury treatments, how accident victims are helped through the process from diagnosis to recovery, and the wonderful advances being made in the world of technology to help these people lead as normal a life as possible.

“We also heard some inspirational stories from those most affected by spinal injury, how they dealt with the realisation of what had happened to them and how they fought back from adversity to remain positive and upbeat.”