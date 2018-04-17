mfg Solicitors and the CLA host spring farming seminar

Over 70 farmers, landowners, land professionals and rural business owners have attended an annual spring farming seminar in Ludlow.

Held at the Ludlow Kitchen, the seminar was hosted by law firm mfg Solicitors and the Country Land & Business Association (CLA).

A variety of presentations for guests covered topics including employment law, issues surrounding GDPR, partnership agreements and land titles.

Guests were treated to a drinks reception and a buffet which included a variety of local produce including meats and cheeses.

The seminar was chaired by mfg partner and head of the firm’s agricultural and rural affairs division, Iain Morrison.

Mr Morrison said: “Our seminar in Ludlow continues to attract people from across the region. It is always their opportunity to hear directly from experts about the challenges the region’s rural sector will face in the coming months and years and vitally, how to overcome those issues. It was a fantastic event with healthy debate and networking opportunities for dozens of businesses.”