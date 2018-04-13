Free HGV training course launched for Shropshire job seekers

Telford College is giving job seekers the chance to train for a career as an HGV driver on a new five-week course.

An information session is being held at the college’s Haybridge campus at 10.30am on April 18 to enrol people on the programme, which begins on April 23.

Craig Howard, from the college’s business development team, said: “We work in partnership with several local employers, which means this fantastic training opportunity also includes a guaranteed job interview.

“It is open to anyone over the age of 19 who is actively seeking employment, and in receipt of either jobseekers’ allowance, universal credit, employment support allowance or income support.

“Applicants must also hold a full car driver’s licence with no more than six penalty points, and need to bring their licence with them to the information session.

“They also need to be physically fit, as all learners will undergo a medical assessment.

“Everyone who successfully passes each element of the programme will receive HGV Class 2/Category C driver training, which includes driver CPC and theory revision support.”

Telford College’s pre-employment programme for Class 2 and Category C HGV drivers has trained more than 100 job seekers since its launch in April last year.

Craig said: “The first week looks at personal development and employability skills, plus customer service, while week two focuses on warehouse and storage, and week three is about driving goods vehicles.

“The course also includes a half day driving assessment, plus work experience as a driver’s mate at one of our HGV training partners.

“And as part of the programme, Telford College will support learners and introduce them to agencies with local vacancies, while our training partners also have links to major haulage operators.

“We are regularly talking to new employers who are interested in recruiting our learners.”

To book a place on the course, call 01952 642554 or speak to staff at the local jobcentre.